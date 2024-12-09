UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Press Conference: ‘We Knew That Was Our Guy’

(Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:25 PM – Monday, December 9, 2024

26-year-old Luigi Mangione, the man in custody in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been charged with five counts so far.

Advertisement

According to court records, Mangione was charged with forgery, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

The authorities are still reportedly looking for more evidence before any murder charges will be decided and announced.

The five counts are two felonies and three misdemeanors. The count of forgery is a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm without a license is a third-degree felony.

The firearm used in the CEO’s murder is believed to have been a “ghost gun,” being assembled with a 3D printer, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

“Ghost guns are fully functional firearms that can be made at home using parts and kits that are available to purchase from gun dealers or through online vendors. The key component of a firearm is the receiver, which holds the parts that enable it to actually shoot, such as the hammer, bolt or breechblock, and firing mechanism,” according to Americanprogress.org.

Patrolman Tyler Frye and his partner said that they “immediately” recognized Mangione from photos distributed in the search for a suspected gunman in Thompson’s killing after they were called to a McDonald’s location in Altoona.

“We just didn’t even think twice about it; we knew that was our guy,” Frye said.

However, Frye also said that making an arrest in the case was not what he had expected.

“I can’t say I was expecting it by any means, but it feels good to get a guy like that off the street,” Frye said tonight at a news conference. “Especially starting my career this way, it feels great.”

Following his arrest, law enforcement officials discovered a “three-page, handwritten document” from the suspect “that speaks to both his motivation and mindset,” according to officials.

Two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News that the document specifically discusses the healthcare industry. One senior law enforcement official also noted that it is about avoiding detection as well.

The officer concluded his statement, adding that Mangione had no criminal history or issues with drugs or alcohol.

Mangione was denied bail and the 26-year-old suspect acknowledged that he understood the charges against him.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!