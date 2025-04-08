Tiffany Trump Throws ‘Glam’ Baby Shower, Announces She’s Having A Boy

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, walks on stage before pre-recording her address to the Republican National Convention inside an empty Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party’s convention a week earlier. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:08 PM – Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, joyfully celebrated her pregnancy at a lavish baby shower, where she finally revealed that she is expecting a baby boy.

Tiffany’s presidential father announced at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024 that his youngest daughter was pregnant with her first child.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Tiffany shared several photos from her baby shower via her Instagram Story, appearing radiant in a stunning blue gown as she smiled for the camera.

“1 month,” the 31-year-old “glowing” mom-to-be wrote as a caption on a photo, hinting at her due date while displaying her growing baby bump.

Additionally, Tiffany’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump, shared photos of the “Peter Rabbit”-themed event on X as well.

“This Sunday, I had so much fun hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany! We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be!” Ivanka said.

“Every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world — from bunny tails to garden treats — to celebrate the little boy she’s about to welcome into her life. It was the sweetest day — filled with so much love, laughter, and excitement for everything ahead,” the post read. “Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama. Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you ! 🕊️🩵🐇” she concluded.

