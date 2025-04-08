Homan: ICE Agents Are The ‘Principal Arbiter’ In Determining Deportations

White House ‘border czar’ Tom Homan speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:33 AM – Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan recently explained that the Trump administration’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are largely in charge of determining whether certain “migrants” are members of criminal gangs — resulting in their deportation.

Homan noted that “ICE is the principal arbiter” in determining whether or not migrants are linked to criminal street gangs and subsequent warrant deportation under the Alien Enemies Act, which President Donald Trump has utilized to expedite the process of deportation during times of “war, invasion, or predatory incursion.”

“There’s a Homeland Security task force and a lot of agents involved — But it starts with ICE,” he maintained, going on to explain that ICE agents conduct a “deep dive” into a suspected criminal migrant’s social media, criminal record, and intelligence information along with various other avenues of information.

The wartime Alien Enemies Act has been utilized to deport over 200 non-citizen Venezuelans, designated as “enemies,” to El Salvador’s infamous terrorism confinement mega-prison.

“People who are enemies of the United States don’t have the same level [of] due process [as in] the normal process,” Homan stated. “People keep saying they have no criminal history. I’ve been doing law enforcement since 1984. Many gang members don’t have criminal history. It’s more than criminal history.”

President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act had been challenged by D.C. District Court Judge James Boasberg in March. He called Trump’s actions “incredibly troubling and problematic,” while arguing that the “unprecedented and expanded use of an act that has been used… in the War of 1812, World War I and World War II, when there was no question there was a declaration of war and who the enemy was.”

Despite Boasberg’s argument, The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled 5-4 in favor of allowing President Trump to continue the enactment of the Alien Enemies Act to deport migrant detainees, so long as they are provided due process and given adequate time to challenge their deportations.

“I’ve talked to the highest level at ICE and they’ve reassured me several times: Everyone that was removed under the Alien Enemies Act was a gang member and a terrorist,” Homan added.

