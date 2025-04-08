Musk Blasts WH Advisor Peter Navarro: ‘Dumber Than A Sack Of Bricks’

11:03 AM – Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk called out White House Senior Counselor Peter Navarro on Tuesday, calling him a “moron” after Navarro claimed that the Tesla CEO and co-founder is merely a car assembler, rather than a car manufacturer.

On Tuesday, a social media “war” between Musk and Navarro erupted after the senior counselor seemingly downplayed Tesla, arguing that the company is just a car “assembler” rather than a manufacturer.

Additionally, following that assertion, Navarro also insinuated that Tesla’s operations are not in line with the Trump administration’s “America First” agenda, arguing that Musk is dependent on other countries to keep his business running smoothly — as opposed to being fully American made.

“What we want — and the difference is in our thinking and Elon’s on this — is that we want the tires made in Akron. We want the transmissions made in Indianapolis. We want the engines made in Flint and Saginaw. And we want the cars manufactured here,” Navarro continued.

Nevertheless, Musk responded some time after, and he did not take Navarro’s “snide” remarks lightly by any means.

“Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks,” Musk said in an X post. “Navarro is truly a moron,” Musk said in a separate post. “What he says here is demonstrably false.”

During an interview with CNBC, Navarro also simply referred to Musk as a “car person” who wants “cheap, foreign parts.”

“When it comes to tariffs and trade, we all understand in the White House, and the American people understand, that Elon is a car manufacturer, but he’s not a car manufacturer,” Navarro said. “He’s a car assembler.” 

Soon after, when questioned about the disagreement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the awkward exchange was a sign of the Trump administration’s transparency. 

“Whatever,” Leavitt said, shrugging off the jabs, according to CNBC. “We are the most transparent administration in history, expressing our disagreements in public.”

