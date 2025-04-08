Michelle Obama’s New Podcast Dramatically Drops In Listeners Just One Month After Launch

(L) Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) “In My Opinion” Podcast Banner Graphic. (Photo via: Youtube – www.youtube.com/@michelleobama)

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, has failed to keep up its viewership following its March 12th launch — despite the launch being highly-publicized and touted by a number of notable Democrats.

Michelle Obama’s podcast, “In My Opinion,” which is hosted by herself and her brother, has seen a steady drop in viewership after the first episode garnered 335,000 views on YouTube.

Obama and Robinson’s podcast marketing advertises that “they’ll bring their unique experiences and share their candid perspectives to answer a range of questions from people like you. This podcast will leave you reflecting, laughing, and feeling more prepared to tackle life’s biggest questions.”

However, unfortunately for Ms. Obama, the majority of listeners have already checked out, as the most recent full episode, which was uploaded last Tuesday, was only able to garner just over 67,000 viewers on Youtube — a sharp decline in comparison to the show’s launch.

The podcast currently sits at #36 on the Spotify podcast charts, which is much lower than originally expected, considering her perceived influence with left-wing Americans and her previous popularity with Democrats as a whole. In one of the last 2024 election polls, the majority of Americans believed that Michelle had the best chance of defeating Trump — in a hypothetical election.

Podcasts like Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” (JRE), Tucker Carlson’s “The Tucker Carlson Show,” Darryl Cooper’s “The Martyr Made Podcast,” and Dave Smith’s “Part Of The Problem” all rank higher than the former first lady’s show — demonstrating the new age of independent media dominating against establishment voices.

Ms. Obama’s show has featured guests like actor Seth Rogan and his wife Lauren, actress and singer Keke Palmer, and psychology professor Dr. Laurie Santos.

Additionally, her husband, former Democrat President Barack Obama, recenty revealed that his two terms in office deeply impacted his marriage in a negative way.

“I was in a deep deficit with my wife,” he recently stated. “So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

The perceived rift has been exacerbated after the former Democrat president has been seen without his wife at a number of events, including Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Michelle also spoke on her relationship during a segment on the podcast, stating: “People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond.”

“Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn’t born in this country … we weren’t patriotic, he didn’t get into Harvard,” she continued.

“Don’t let that negative energy enter into your space. These are people who don’t know you. A lot of this stuff is made up, and it does not feed you,” Obama added. “That doesn’t mean you don’t stay informed, but staying informed has nothing to do with the comment section. It has everything to do with the content of the stories that you take in.”

