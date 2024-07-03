New Reuters-Ipsos Poll Claims Michelle Obama Would Be Only Democrat Nominee To Beat Trump

Michelle Obama attends the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere on December 07, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:05 PM – Wednesday, July 3, 2024

In a new survey that was released on Tuesday, former first lady Michelle Obama was the only Democrat that could defeat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical election.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, Michelle is the only Democrat who has an advantage over Trump in a fictitious election, receiving 50% of the vote to 39% of Trump’s. Additionally, merely 4% of participants indicated they would not cast a ballot at all.

A Rasmussen Reports poll published in February also revealed that Michelle was the Democrat Party’s top pick to succeed Biden on the 2024 ticket. Yet, the former first lady has stated time and time again that she will not be running for president, even in spite of her widespread popularity among Democrats and Independents.

The poll follows Biden’s embarrassing debate performance from last week, in which he seemed to freeze, stumble over words, look sleepy, and lack enthusiasm overall. Many Democrats have called for Biden to withdraw from the race so that a better candidate can take on Trump.

Vice President Harris received around 40% of the votes in a head-to-head matchup with Trump, according to the poll. In a fictitious matchup with the GOP nominee, Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was behind Trump by 5 points, and Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom was behind him by 3 percentage points.

Approximately one-third of Democrats, according to the survey, think Biden should withdraw immediately from the race.

1,070 adults in the United States participated in the online survey, which lasted two days from July 1st – July 2nd. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

