Thousands Evacuated In Northern California Following Fast-Moving Wildfires

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:28 PM – Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Thousands are now under evacuation orders in Northern California due to fast-moving wildfires that have traveled to scorch over 3,000 acres.

During a week of intense heat across the state, firefighters have been battling to protect homes from the so-called Thompson Fire, which broke out near Oroville on Tuesday, roughly 70 miles north of Sacramento.

There have already been multiple homes destroyed in the aftermath, but early on Wednesday, no injuries had been reported.

An estimated 13,000 people received evacuation orders, and for the roughly 20,000 residents of the community, a state of emergency was declared.

Highs of 100 degrees were predicted later in the week as well in Northern California.

Meanwhile, the holiday week forecast for Southern California looks similar, which increases the risk of wildfires in the southern region of the state.

According to Cal Fire estimates, wildfires in California have burned nearly 134,000 acres so far this year, an increase over the 7,600 acres that were burned at this time last year.

Late on Tuesday, the California governor’s office declared that federal funds had been approved to assist firefighters who are combating the hot and dry conditions.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) declared a state of emergency for Butte County and released a statement.

“California is using every available tool to tackle this fire and will continue to support impacted communities,” Newsom claimed.

Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that it had authorized federal funding on Tuesday evening to better assist California in putting out the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

