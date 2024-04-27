Threats Continue After Tornadoes Hit Multiple Cities In Nebraska, Iowa

Gopala Penmetsa walks past his house after it was leveled by a tornado near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:49 AM – Saturday, April 27, 2024

Tornadoes have hit multiple cities in Nebraska and Iowa, destroying many homes and causing threats of potential tornadoes from Michigan to Texas.

Advertisement

According to authorities, one of the hardest-hit areas after powerful storms tore through sections of the Plains and South early on Friday afternoon was Elkhorn, Omaha, Nebraska. Authorities in the area said that after a strong tornado destroyed homes, workers looked for anyone who might be hurt or trapped.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service reported that a sizable tornado had struck the nearby Iowan town of Minden, and reports have shown footage of the destruction caused by broken buildings and scattered debris.

Four people in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, received medical attention for storm-related injuries, according to a news release issued early on Saturday by county emergency management officials.

About 120 homes and businesses were damaged. Emergency officials stated, “Preliminary information indicates varying degrees of damage.”

A tornado in Nebraska on Friday caused minor injuries to two people in Omaha who were treated for them.

“We think injuries were so few because the warning systems in the City of Omaha and Douglas County were highly effective,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said. “We were not hit by a sudden storm. People had warned of this, which saved lives.”

After multiple tornadoes struck Shelby and Douglas counties in Nebraska, emergency personnel reported that no injuries had been reported. However, according to officials, the storms caused a great deal of property damage and forced the residents to relocate.

It is anticipated that there will be severe weather until Sunday, with Saturday possibly being the most hazardous day. From Nebraska to Texas, including Dallas, Austin, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Kansas City, and Wichita, strong tornadoes are predicted to hit.

The Storm Prediction Center reports that a tornado watch is in place for a portion of western Oklahoma and northwest Texas on Saturday.

Reports have stated that large hail as big as tennis balls is possible, and throughout the morning, there is a greater chance of tornadoes and storms with winds as high as 70 mph.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!