Ex N.Y. Giants Offensive Lineman Korey Cunningham Dead At 28

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 18: Korey Cunningham #74 of the New England Patriots looks on after the game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:26 AM – Saturday, April 27, 2024

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham has died at 28.

On Thursday, authorities found Cunningham dead at his New Jersey home.

According to the Clifton police, they were called to Cunningham’s place at around 1:15 p.m. because a family member had not heard from him.

After forcing entry, police “found him deceased,” a spokesperson said, adding that there has been “no indication of foul play at this time.”

The spokesperson also stated that an investigation into the death is underway and that no cause of death has been disclosed at this time.

The New York Giants have released a statement, sending their thoughts and prayers to Cunningham’s loved ones.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the Giants wrote. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends, and teammates.”

The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, while he was also a college player in Cincinnati.

He played for the Giants, the Cardinals, and the New England Patriots during his career. He hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released from the Giants last year.

