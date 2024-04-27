Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After His Return To New York Jail

TOPSHOT-US-JUSTICE-TRIAL-WEINSTEIN TOPSHOT – Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, on 04 October 2022. – Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

2:45 PM – Saturday, April 27, 2024

Harvey Weinstein was admitted to a hospital for a battery of tests after returning to Rikers Island jail in New York ahead of a court appearance next week.

After being examined by doctors at Rikers, the 72-year-old was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for a more comprehensive examination, according to his lawyer, Arthur Aidala.

Aidala stated that it seems that Weinstein “needs a lot of help, physically.”

“He’s got a lot of problems,” Aidala said. “He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health-wise.”

He was moved to a medical ward at Rikers in New York City on Friday from Mohawk Correctional Facility.

He is expected to appear before a judge after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned by the highest court in New York.

After Weinstein was found guilty of forcing a television and film production assistant to have oral sex with him in 2006 and of rape in the third degree following an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013, he was serving a 23-year sentence at Mohawk.

The New York Court of Appeals shockingly overturned Weinstein’s conviction on Thursday, voting 4–3, after concluding that the judge in the historic #MeToo trial had unfairly tried the former movie mogul by making incorrect decisions, such as permitting women to testify about allegations that were unrelated to the case.

The judge stated that it “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts” and that the “testimony served no material non-propensity purpose.”

Weinstein was convicted of rape in Los Angeles in 2022, and even though the conviction was overturned, he stayed behind bars. In that instance, he was found not guilty of a charge of sexual battery. Weinstein has also submitted a notice of appeal against that decision.

“Everything is in our power to retry this case and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

The district attorney’s office updated its statement on Friday, stating that their goal was to “center survivors’ experiences and wellbeing in every decision we make, which we will do as we approach the next steps in this case.”

Judge Curtis Farber is set to hear his case on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in Manhattan Criminal Court.

