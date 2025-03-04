The Renewal Of The American Dream: A Preview Of Trump’s First Joint Address

Female lawmakers dressed in white watch as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

12:49 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

President Donald Trump will outline his vision for renewing the American Dream in an address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

White House officials say the speech will highlight the administration’s accomplishments in reducing illegal crossings at the Southern Border to its lowest in two decades. President Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday claiming that the invasion at the U.S.-Mexico border is essentially over.

“There were only 8,326 apprehensions of Illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico Border,” Trump said. “All of whom were quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America. This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER.”

Trump then compared the numbers to when former President Joe Biden was in office.

“In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month,” Trump added. “And virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants.”

Trump is also planning to spotlight investments major companies are putting into the United States. These include $100 billion from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which Trump announced on Monday; $500 billion from Apple last week; and $100 billion from SoftBank, among others. Trump said during the announcement of SoftBank’s investment that it demonstrates strong confidence in America’s future.

“This historic investment is a monumental demonstration and confidence in America’s future,” Trump argued. “And it will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and other industries of tomorrow are built, created and grown right here in the USA.”

The president is poised to emphasize the administration’s resurgence on the global stage, particularly in securing the release of the Israeli Hostages held by Hamas.

Eleven Americans, who were either detained or held hostage in other countries, have been released, including six in Venezuela, one in Russia, two in Belarus, and Israeli-American citizen Keith Siegel — who was being held hostage by Hamas.

The economy will be another issue that will take center stage. Trump is expected to explain what the administration has done and will continue to do in fixing the economic mess the Biden administration left behind.

In January, Trump signed an executive order increasing America’s energy supply by maximizing the production of natural resources in Alaska. This, in turn, has caused gas prices to drop nationwide and is a cornerstone of Trump’s plan to bring down prices not only at the pump — but in U.S. grocery stores as well.

Additionally, he is expected to push Congress to pass more funding for deportations and the border wall. This includes increasing manpower and resources for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to remove individuals from the U.S. interior at the pace President Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan desire.

Furthermore, President Trump is anticipated to detail how the U.S. is restoring peace around the world, as he has positioned himself as the primary negotiator in bartering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

President Trump effectively leveraged his workmanship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to push for dialogue, while simultaneously offering a deal to Ukraine which would both offset the debts incurred by the prior administration. He has also emboldened European allies to increase their own defense spending.

Trump has a line up of important guests, including Marc Fogel, who was detained in Russia and released with the help of Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Wittcoff.

The mothers of Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley are also expected to be present. Nungaray was 12 years old when she was brutally raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant, while Riley, a young nursing student, was killed by a Venezuelan migrant while out on a run near the University of Georgia.

The first bill Trump signed into law in his second term, the Laken Riley Act, mandates that the Department of Homeland Security detain illegal immigrants charged with burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.

Another notable guest is Payton McNabb, a volleyball player who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a transgender opponent (biological male) spiked a ball in her face. She was present at the signing of the executive order Trump signed to keep men out of women’s sports.

Finally, Corey Comperatore’s family will also be present. Comperatore was shot and killed while attending the Butler Trump Rally, where failed assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire in an attempt to assassinate Trump. Trump was grazed by a bullet in the ear after moving his head at the right moment.

The speech is expected to kick off at 9:10 p.m. ET and will be about an hour in length. People can watch it live on One America News.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!