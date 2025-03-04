Melania Invites Multiple Guests To Joint Session Of Congress Including Comperatore Family, Laken Riley’s Family

U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends a roundtable discussion on the “Take It Down Act” in the Mike Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on March 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. The “Take It Down Act” expands protections for victims of non-consensual sharing of sexual images, covering AI-generated content including deepfake pornography. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:14 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump has invited a list of guests to speak in the U.S. Capitol, including a teenage girl bullied with AI-generated deep fakes, the family of the firefighter killed during the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and relatives of Laken Riley.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is set to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress. Melania has invited 15 guests who represent key Trump administration accomplishments to the speech.

The guests also are set to represent various issues that the administration has promised to make a priority, including a bill to protect Americans from AI-generated deepfake and revenge pornography.

“These men, women, and families come from all different walks of life with incredible stories about the disaster wrought by the previous administration, and the historic achievements President Trump has already enacted,” the White House said in a statement.

The Comperatore family are one of the guests invited by the First Lady. Helen, Allyson, and Kaylee Comperatore, the widow and daughters of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter shot and killed during the attempted assassination of Trump, will take to the stage.

Multiple guests are also set to represent Trump’s border security policies, including Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn, who was murdered when she went on a walk to a Houston convenience store. Two undocumented immigrants from Venezuela have been charged with her murder.

The mother and sister of Laken Riley, a 22-year old Georgia student who was killed last year while out for a run by an undocumented Venezuelan migrant, will also be present.

According to the White House, Roberto Ortiz, an agent with Customs and Border Protection, “has been shot at repeatedly by cartel members while performing his duties near the Rio Grande River in Texas,” will also be representing these policies.

Another policy represented by guests is the ban of biological males from competing in women’s sports.

The First Lady will host Payton McNabb, “a former high school athlete who had her dreams of competing in college sports crushed in a September 2022 volleyball match when a biological man playing on the opposing women’s team spiked the volleyball at Payton’s face, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury,” according to the White House.

January Littlejohn, “a mother and parents’ rights advocate who sued the School Board of Leon County after school officials at her daughter’s middle school socially transitioned her daughter to a different sexual identity without January and her husband’s knowledge or permission,” is also set to make an appearance.

To join Melania in her push for the “TAKE IT DOWN” Act, a bill aimed at protecting Americans from AI-generated deepfake and revenge pornography, 15-year-old Elliston Berry will speak.

“They superimposed her (Elliston’s) face into pornographic content without her consent, solely to humiliate her. And although Elliston’s family contacted the social media companies for help, their efforts fell upon deaf ears. Ultimately, the fake images circulated worldwide,” the First Lady said.

Other guests include Marc Fogel, an American teacher wrongfully detained for more than three years in Russia, and Haley Ferguson, a former foster child, who will highlight the foster care community through Melania’s “Foster the Future” initiative.

