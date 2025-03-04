State Department Designates The Houthis As An Official Foreign Terrorist Organization

Huthi fighters brandish their weapons during a protest following US and British forces strikes, in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on January 12, 2024 (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:41 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

The U.S. State Department, under the Trump administration, designated the Yemen-based Houthis as an official Foreign Terrorist Organization on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump previously designated the group as a terrorist organization during his first term as well, only to be revoked by former President Joe Biden — who was concerned the designation would prevent the delivery of humanitarian aid into Yemen.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the reinstated designation, which disincentives any groups from providing “military support” or other aid to the Houthis through the threat of sanctions and penalties.

“Today, the State Department is fulfilling one of President Trump’s first promises upon taking office, and I’m pleased to announce the Department’s designation of Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization,” Rubio stated on Tuesday.

“Since 2023, the Houthis have launched hundreds of attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as U.S. service members defending freedom of navigation and our regional partners. Most recently, the Houthis spared Chinese-flagged ships while targeting American and allied vessels,” he continued.

“The United States will not tolerate any country engaging with terrorist organizations like the Houthis in the name of practicing legitimate international business.”

“The Houthis are Zaydi Shiites. Shiite Muslims are the minority community in the Islamic world and Zaydis are a minority of Shiites, significantly different in doctrine and beliefs from the Shiites who dominate in Iran, Iraq, and elsewhere (often called Twelvers for their belief in twelve Imams). The Zadiyyah take their name from Zayd bin Ali, the great grandson of Ali, Muhammad’s cousin and son-in-law, whom all Shiites revere. Zayd bin Ali led an uprising against the Umayyad Empire in 740, the first dynastic empire in Islamic history, which ruled from Damascus. Zayd was martyred in his revolt, and his head is believed to be buried in a shrine to him in Kerak, Jordan. Zaydis believe he was a model of a pure caliph who should have ruled instead of the Umayyads,” according to The Brookings Institution.

The Yemen-based Houthis have been extremely active in supporting fellow Islamist group Hamas, following the October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel — targeting over 100 merchant vessels and threatening international trade.

Following the temporary Gaza ceasefire, the Houthis claimed that it would only attack Israeli-affiliated ships, although they left the door open for further aggression if “necessary.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations announced last month that they have suspended humanitarian operations in Houthi-controlled regions following the arrest of eight UN staffers by Houthi terrorists.

The eight detained UN workers are in addition to dozens more UN workers who have been detained in recent months while the war in Yemen between the Iran-backed Houthis and the official government of Yemen rages on.

