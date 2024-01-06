Texas Tech Basketball Player Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor

Pop Isaacs #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball during the first half of the game against the Omaha Mavericks at United Supermarkets Arena on December 06, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

11:34 AM – Saturday, January 6, 2024

A Texas Tech men’s basketball player has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor during a November basketball tournament in the Bahamas.

The lawsuit against player Pop Isaacs was filed in Lubbock County District Court on Friday.

The girl, who was 17 at the time, claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Isaacs during the team’s trip to the Bahamas.

The age of consent is 16 in the Bahamas.

The lawsuit was filed by the females parents, which claimed that the girl was “intoxicated” and was unable to give consent after Isaacs allegedly “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly engaged in unconsented physical, offensive and sexual contact,” according to The Athletic.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages and it also claims that a Texas Tech booster supplied alcoholic beverages for Isaacs and a teammate while they were in a hotel room, with a 17- and 16-year-old girl.

Additionally, 20-year-old Isaacs and the girl allegedly went into another room, where she had attempted “to fight him off,” according to the lawsuit.

The university responded to the filed lawsuit, stating they have started its own investigation and “will continue to follow its process until it is completed, regardless of the civil lawsuit.”

“Athletics reached out to the Title IX office on two occasions and was informed both times that based upon the information, Pop Isaacs remains in good standing, and there is no reason to withhold him from university activities, including basketball competition,” the university continued in its statement, according to The Athletic.

