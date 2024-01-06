Atlanta Airport TSA Manager Arrested After Warrant Discovery

B| (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) F| Port St. Lucie Police say McManaman forged a document transferring a house belonging to an elderly relative with dementia to her and Chambers. (Port St. Lucie Police)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:20 AM – Saturday, January 5, 2024

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee “in a management position” at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was taken into custody after a warrant for her arrest was found in Florida.

TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman was arrested in Atlanta by U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week after a warrant for her arrest posted by the St. Lucie County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office was discovered.

According to the Port St. Lucie police, McManaman allegedly exploited a relative suffering from dementia to falsify documents in her name along with her alleged accomplice Delroy Chambers Sr.

Florida authorities have stated that the duo allegedly forged signatures on a quitclaim deed that would transfer ownership of a property in the relative’s name over to them.

Police claim that the relative whose property was transferred to McManaman and Chambers was in Atlanta on the specified date, so the relative was unable to sign the quitclaim deed.

Prior to this, on December 20th, Chambers was taken into custody in Port St. Lucie and charged with two counts of forgery, simple neglect, and exploitation of an adult who was elderly or disabled but he eventually bonded out of jail.

McManaman is charged with forgery, a third-degree felony and was arrested after landing in Atlanta on an international flight.

Reports stated that she had been working at TSA since 2002 and held a management position.

A TSA spokesperson told the press that any employee who does not meet their fundamental ethics will be held accountable.

“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off duty,” a TSA spokesperson said. “Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”

McManaman is now being held at Clayton County Jail in Georgia and has been placed on leave while the investigation is pending.

