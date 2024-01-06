Ex-Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Running For Congress

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Pfc. Harry Dunn(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:50 PM – Saturday, January 5, 2024

Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn announced he is running for congress to “stop Trump’s MAGA extremists.”

On Friday, Dunn, who fought protesters during the Capitol event on January 6th, 2021, announced he is launching a bid for Congress.

“On January 6th, I defended our democracy from insurrectionists as a Capitol Police Officer,” he wrote on X. “After, President Biden honored me with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Today, I’m running for Congress to stop Trump’s MAGA extremists & ensure it never happens again.”

As he passes through a recreation of the Capitol event in the announcement video, Dunn claims that his commitment to upholding the Constitution enabled him “to protect some members of Congress who I knew were bigots, who helped fan the flames that started all of this.”

In a recent interview, Dunn, who is running to succeed retiring Democrat Representative John Sarbanes, stated that he would be able to hold Trump accountable if elected to Congress and announced his resignation from the Capitol Police Department.

Amid his announcement, Dunn received backlash from many on social media including former Lieutenant U.S. Capitol Police Tarik Johnson who stated that If Dunn can run, Trump should be able to run in Colorado and Maine.

“I have been contacted by a number of people this morning regarding former USCP Officer Harry Dunn’s announcement for a Congressional seat in Maryland amid allegations of a letter that he inappropriately circulated to Congress and false testimony he gave in the Oath Keepers trial,” he wrote. “I believe the people in the Maryland district in which he is running should decide who represents them so I have no issue with him announcing his candidacy. I also believe former President Trump should be given the same right as Dunn and his name should NOT be taken off the ballot in the states of Colorado and Maine for his Presidential run.”

