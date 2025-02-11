Texas: Explosion Near Airport Injures 7, Igniting Category 4 Fire

(Photo via: The Texas Department of Transportation)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:15 PM – Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Seven people have reportedly been injured after a vehicle explosion set off a large fire near El Paso International Airport.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) responded to “a condition 4 fire” at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center — just before 4:00 p.m.

According to El Paso Strategic Communications Director Laura Cruz Acosta, over 100 firefighters and over 40 fire units responded to the incident.

The fire was eventually elevated to a second alarm, indicating that it had escalated and that more firemen were called to help put out the fire.

The fire department announced that seven individuals were assessed and four were sent to surrounding hospitals. There were no fatalities reported.

KFOX14 reported that a vehicle exploded, potentially within the Sun Metro complex, causing the fire. Additionally, FOX 4 reported that the building’s roof and walls collapsed during the fire.

According to EPFD, the fire was out by 7 p.m., but personnel were still checking for hot areas. Fire investigators are still currently on the scene.

“Our primary focus is on containing the fire and the safety of our staff,” Acosta stated. “We want to extend our sincere gratitude to our first responders for their swift action in addressing the situation.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!