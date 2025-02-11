Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna To Lead Task Force Investigating JFK, UFOs, MLK, and Epstein Files

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 20: U.S. Rep Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The House Oversight Committee has created a new task force devoted to declassifying federal secrets in an effort to improve government transparency.

Under the direction of Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl.), the task force will investigate a number of high-profile topics, such as the “9/11 files, the Epstein client list, the origins of COVID-19, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), and the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, and John F. Kennedy.”

Following an executive order signed by President Trump last month that initiated the declassification of documents pertaining to the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and MLK — the announcement follows.

By bringing long-held government secrets to light and rebuilding public confidence, the task force hopes to build on this work.

“For far too long, the American people have had reasonable questions about what their government—which they fund every day—keeps hidden,” stated House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY). “This creates distrust in our institutions. That ends today.” “Representative Luna is a sledgehammer against government secrecy,” he added. “I can think of no better person in Congress to lead this task force.”

In her comments, Luna underlined the value of openness and the necessity of rebuilding public confidence in the U.S. government.

“When our founding fathers stood against tyranny, they defended the sacred idea of individual sovereignty,” Luna declared. “For too long, the American spirit has been dimmed by a veil of secrecy.”

Luna presented the agenda of the task force, which consists of:

Looking into the assassinations of MLK, RFK, and JFK.

Investigating Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs / UFOs)

Investigating Unidentified Submerged Objects (USOs).

Reviewing the Epstein client list — including redacted sections.

Reviewing the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

Revisiting all the details of the 9/11 files.

“This task force will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency,” she continued. “We will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve.”

With the help of other Republican officials, such as Representatives Tim Burchett (R-TN), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Eli Crane (R-AZ), and Nancy Mace (R-SC), Luna emphasized that the task force will function in a nonpartisan manner. The challenges at hand cut beyond party lines, she argued, noting that she hopes Democrat officials will join the effort as well.

“This is about transparency. No one person elected to office is more qualified to look at the information that’s been hidden from us,” Luna stated.

In March, the task force’s first hearing will take place, and it will specifically center on the JFK assassination.

According to Luna, the inquiry would question established myths, such as the “single bullet theory,” and it will include testimonies from attending physicians and those who were part of earlier official inquiries, such the Warren Commission.

“Based on what I’ve seen so far, the initial hearing held in Congress was faulty,” Luna continued. “I believe there were two shooters, and we should be finding more information as we gain access to classified files.”

Luna emphasized the public’s demand for answers surrounding the Epstein client list and the true origins of COVID-19, and specifically if the virus was developed for nefarious reasons. She will also address the “gaslighting” and obstructionism regarding UAPs and UFOs.

“If we’re writing the budget for the Pentagon, why is it that we don’t have access to information about UAPs?” Luna questioned. “This is not a free and true government.”

Although Luna acknowledged possible challenges, she was hopeful that federal institutions such as the Department of Justice, Department of Defense, and CIA would cooperate. “If agencies stonewall us, I’m going to make that known to the American people,” she assured.

The State Department, Department of Defense, CIA, FBI, NSA, and other key agencies have already received letters from the task team. Luna stressed that the task team will work decisively to find the truth — rather than depending on “strongly worded letters.”

“We’ve been treated like children for too long, kept in the dark by those we elected to serve us,” Luna concluded. “It is my solemn duty to begin mending this trust.”

