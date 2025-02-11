Trump To Sign Order Slashing Part Of Federal Govt. Workforce, Allowing Agency Eliminations And Role Reductions

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

4:06 PM – Tuesday, February 11, 2025

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order that gives the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) freedom to potentially eliminate entire federal agencies after finding enough evidence proving an overabundance of fraud, waste, or frivolous overspending.

Federal employees in the fields of national security, law enforcement, public safety, and immigration enforcement are exempt from the order.

DOGE will reportedly ask the heads of the agencies on Tuesday to coordinate with DOGE leader Elon Musk. Musk aims to “shrink the size of the federal workforce and limit hiring to essential positions,” according to the New York Post.

The new executive order also states that agencies will hire one federal worker to replace every four who are let go. The fact sheet on the executive order revealed that entire agencies and parts of agencies could be eliminated due to their functions being essentially purposeless and not required by law.

The latest order comes after the president put a hiring freeze in place, as soon as he took office, on all civilian federal jobs. He also mandated that DOGE and the director of the Office of Management and Budget come up with a plan within 90 days to reduce the current size of the government.

After the job freeze ends, the fact sheet states: “Agencies will be able to hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart from federal service (with appropriate immigration, law enforcement, and public safety exceptions).”

Meanwhile, there are over 400 agencies and sub-agencies in the federal government , according to the fact sheet, citing that all the federal workers alone led to $300 billion in salary spending in 2022 — excluding pensions.

The president has already slashed the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), as well as over thousands of federal workers to return to work in person or take buyouts.

