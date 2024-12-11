Ted Cruz Slams Alvin Bragg For ‘Malicious Prosecution’ Of Daniel Penny, Urges Penny To File Lawsuit

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions former FBI Director James Comey, who was appearing remotely, at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:21 AM – Wednesday December 11, 2024

Texas Senator Ted Cruz slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing charges against Daniel Penny, urging him to sue Bragg for “malicious prosecution” following Penny’s acquittal in the high profile homicide case in New York City.

“Alvin Bragg is an absolute catastrophe. First, he indicted Donald Trump in a partisan case, and then he indicted Daniel Penny for saving the lives of other subway passengers from a deranged lunatic threatening to kill everyone,” Cruz (R-Texas) stated.

“Penny should sue Bragg for malicious prosecution and hold this rogue Soros prosecutor accountable,” Cruz continued.

The Texas senator’s comments follow Penny’s acquittal on Monday, in which he was initially charged with criminally negligent homicide for putting Jordan Neely, a homeless Black man with schizophrenia who was high on synthetic marijuana at the time and threatening the lives of passengers on a subway car, in a chokehold in May 2023.

30-year-old Neely had previously been arrested 42 times prior to the encounter with Penny for theft, evading fares, and assaulting women, among other crimes.

Penny, a Marine Veteran, was taken into custody after the incident. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after being indicted by a grand jury.

“The jury carefully deliberated for four days. They requested readbacks of testimony and asked for video footage to re-watch, as well as written definitions of the law,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s office stated following the verdict. “The jury has now spoken. At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office we deeply respect the jury process and we respect their verdict.”

Penny recently spoke out on the incident, explaining that he “didn’t want any attention or praise, and I still don’t.” Penny also previously expressed that Neely was threatening the lives of women and children in the vicinity at the time and he truly believed that he was doing the right thing.

“The guilt I would’ve felt if someone did get hurt [by Neely], if he did do what he was threatening to do, I would never be able to live with myself. And I’ll take a million court appearances and people calling me names and people hating me just to keep one of those people from getting hurt, or killed,” he stated.

“There’s outbursts on the train all the time, unfortunately in New York City there’s always people coming on and saying, talking crazy, and this was unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced, and it was very serious,” he continued. “I completely believed what he was saying.”

Ivette Rosario, a 19-year-old student who witnessed the event, testified saying that Neely yelled that “someone” was going to “die that day.”

“I got scared by the tone that he was saying it,” she stated. “I have seen situations, but not like that.”

Penny also spoke out against Bragg for staying committed to disastrous progressive policies, specifically policies that turn a blind to criminal activity and benefit criminals rather than protecting New Yorkers who are actually contributing to society. These policies “have clearly not worked,” Penny noted.

“[Policies] that the people, the general population, are not in support of, yet their egos are too big just to admit that they’re wrong,” he added.

