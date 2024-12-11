FBI Director Christopher Wray Resigns

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill July 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:17 AM – Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Controversial FBI Director Christopher Wray officially announced his resignation from the position on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down,” Wray said on Wednesday, according to prepared remarks released by the FBI press office. “My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day,” Wray continued. “In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work.”

In July, Wray shockingly questioned whether Trump had actually been shot in the ear by the 20-year-old failed assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks during a rally event in Butler, Pennsylvania; insinuating that Trump was lying and had staged the whole incident.

50-year-old rally goer Corey Comperatore was killed at the event and two others were badly injured by Crooks’ gunfire, which barely missed Trump’s head, skimming his ear instead.

“No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!” Trump said in response.

This also comes after Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was critical of Wray on Monday for what he called “failed” leadership of the law-enforcement agency, expressing that it was time for Wray to leave.

In a letter to Wray that repeated many of President-elect Trump’s complaints about the FBI, Grassley criticized the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump called the search “invasive and unwarranted.”

Wray’s announcement comes as Trump’s pick, Kash Patel, is set to take over the law-enforcement agency come January.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!