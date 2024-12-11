On Trial Suspect Who Jumped Courtroom Desk To Attack Female Judge Sentenced To At Least 26 Years Behind Bars

(L) Suspect Deobra Redden, 31. (Photo via: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) / (R) Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, 62. (Photo via: Clark County Eighth Judicial Court)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:46 PM – Wednesday, December 11, 2024

A detained 31-year-old man who was recorded in a now-viral video after attacking a district court judge in Nevada has now been sentenced to at least 26 years in prison.

Reports say that Deobra Redden, 31, has been ordered to serve “between 26 and 65 years” in a Nevada prison for the January 3rd attack on 62-year-old Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

In September, Redden pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to his charges, including attempted murder, after the judge expressed that she feared for her life when he jumped over the bench in order to attack her.

“‘The guilty but mentally ill (GBMI)’ verdict is premised on the notion that when a defendant raises a claim of insanity, the jury should be permitted to return a verdict that falls between the total inculpation of a guilty verdict and the complete exoneration of a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict,” according to the DOJ.

The attack happened while Holthus was about to deliver Redden’s sentencing in a separate battery case.

The attack was captured by courtroom video, where Redden can be seen leaping over a courtroom bench and desk, seemingly attacking her. Holthus suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, as a number of men finally stepped in to pull the man off of her.

According to his defense lawyer, Carl Arnold, 31-year-old Redden was “not taking his prescribed medication” to control his schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Arnold also stated that Redden’s guilty plea in September “reflects a delicate balance between accepting responsibility for a regrettable incident and recognizing the impact of Mr. Redden’s untreated mental illness at the time.”

Redden claimed in court on Tuesday that he had no intention of killing Holthus, according to KLAS-TV. He also noted that he saw “all red” and was hallucinating at the time of the attack.

