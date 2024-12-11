San Diego County Officials Announce ‘Super’ Sanctuary Status, Sheriff’s Office Responds And Rejects Compliance

Migrants line up for free breakfast at the Desayunador Salesiano Padre Chava shelter and soup kitchen in front of sign for San Diego on March 9, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:52 PM – Wednesday December 11, 2024

San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to become a “super” sanctuary county, attempting to prohibit the usage of county resources to support federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from deporting illegal immigrant criminals.

The recent vote was an act of defiance against President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, which has vowed to enact the largest illegal alien mass deportation campaign in U.S. history.

The measure places limitations on county personnel, jails, and county buildings from cooperating with federal ICE agents.

“San Diego County has always been a place where communities are valued, not divided and as a County Supervisor, I’m committed to leading a local government that promotes unity, equity, and justice for all, while upholding the law,” stated County Chairwoman Nora Vargas.

“We will not allow our local resources to be used for actions that separate families, harm community trust, or divert critical local resources away from addressing our most pressing challenges. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and our County will not be a tool for policies that hurt our residents,” she continued.

The measure passed 3-1, with Supervisor Jim Desmond casting the lone opposition vote. Desmond slammed the Board’s vote as a “betrayal” to the hard-working, tax paying residents of San Diego County.

“Today’s outrageous decision to turn San Diego County into a ‘Super’ Sanctuary County is an affront to every law-abiding citizen who values safety and justice. The Board of Supervisors’ 3-1 vote to embrace this radical policy is a direct betrayal of the people we are sworn to protect,” Desmond stated.

“This reckless measure not only goes far beyond California’s already extreme Sanctuary State laws but actively endangers our communities by shielding illegal immigrant criminals from deportation,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Trump’s newly appointed border czar, Tom Homan, warned that he would be going after illegal criminal migrants regardless of whatever city’s sanctuary policies are.

“You’ve got San Diego writing legislation. You’ve got Colorado and other states and other cities saying they’re going to prevent us [from] doing what I’m doing. I want to send a clear message,” Homan stated.

“If you let us in the jail, we can arrest the bad guy in the jail and in the safety and security of the jail. One officer could do that, but when you release a public safety threat back in the community, you put the community at risk. You put my officers at risk. You put the alien at risk,” he continued.

“Here’s what’s going to happen – you release that guy in the community, I’m going to send an entire team to go look for the guy in your community. And what’s going to happen? We’ll find that guy. And when we find that guy, there’s probably going to be others that are not a priority,” Homan added.

Additionally, the San Diego County Sheriff’s office responded to the county’s measure, refusing to adhere to the newest policy.

“The Sheriff’s Office will not change its practices based on the Board resolution and policy that was passed at today’s meeting. The Board of Supervisors does not set policy for the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff, as an independently elected official, sets the policy for the Sheriff’s Office. California law prohibits the Board of Supervisors from interfering with the independent, constitutionally and statutorily designated investigative functions of the Sheriff, and is clear that the Sheriff has the sole and exclusive authority to operate the county jails,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement.

