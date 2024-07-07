Target To Stop Accepting Personal Checks As Form Of Payment Starting Mid July

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:21 PM – Sunday, July 7, 2024

Target will no longer accept checks as a form of payment beginning July 15th.

Advertisement

According to a representative who spoke with NBC Chicago, the retailer has taken “several measures” to notify customers in advance and that the decision was made due to “extremely low volumes.”

Target takes cash, Target Circle Cards, credit and debit cards, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT, and buy-now-pay-later services, among other payment methods, the spokesperson said.

The move comes as the retail giant has made several money-saving changes, as it says it has been plagued by thefts.

Target put a 10-item limit on customers utilizing self-checkout in March.

Target instructed store employees to stop thieves who attempt to flee with items totaling $50 instead of $100, as recently as last week.

Last autumn, Michael Fiddelke, Target’s chief financial officer, informed investors that the company anticipates shoplifting to be a “significant financial headwind.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!