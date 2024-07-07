2 Dead, 19 Injured in Detroit Mass Shooting At Block Party

(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:43 PM – Sunday, July 7, 2024

A mass shooting in Detroit has left two people dead and 19 others injured.

According to Detroit police, the victims were at a block party when gunfire broke out in the vicinity of Reno Street and Rossini Drive on Sunday at 2:25 a.m.

The ages of the victims range from 17-years-old to 28-years-old.

The two victims, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were shot in the back and the head. The woman was declared dead at the scene, and the man was declared dead at a hospital nearby.

One of them—a 17-year-old girl—is in critical condition, reports said. 13 other people are in serious condition, while three are stable, and several of the victims are in surgery.

According to the Detroit News, the unidentified 22-year-old man who opened fire was shot in the left leg and taken into custody. He is now in stable condition at the hospital.

Newsweek has reported that this neighborhood in northeast Detroit is among the most dangerous in the city.

“The problem is the normalcy of these shootings,” Detroit Police Commissioner Ricardo Moore said, according to the Detroit News. “Come Jan. 1, the police will say crime is down, and then we’ll start all over again. Funeral homes, hospitals, and florists are the only people who profit from Detroit crime.”

The Michigan State Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

