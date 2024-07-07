‘Avatar’ And Oscar-Winning ‘Titanic’ Producer Jon Landau Dies At 63

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:57 AM – Sunday, July 7, 2024

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer who collaborated closely with director James Cameron on two of the “Avatar” films and the “Titanic,” has died at 63.

On Saturday, Landau’s family announced his passing; however, the cause of death was not stated.

Landau, along with Cameron, received three Oscar nominations and the best picture award for “Titanic” in 1997.

In a statement, Cameron paid tribute to his “closest collaborator of 31 years and a dear friend.” Cameron said, “A piece of myself has been torn away.”

“His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit, and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades,” said Cameron. “His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set—indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful, and utterly unique.”

Following his role producing “Titanic,” his partnership with Cameron continued, with Landau becoming a top executive at Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment.

The two saw “Avatar” surpass “Titanic” in terms of box office success in 2009, which is still the highest-grossing movie of all time.

At the age of 29, Landau was appointed executive vice president of feature films at 20th Century Fox, where he went on to produce blockbusters like “Home Alone” and its follow-up, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “True Lies,” where he first collaborated closely with Cameron.

Jon Landau is survived by his wife Julie; their sons, Jamie and Jodie; and his three siblings.

