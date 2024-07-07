Man Arrested After Giving His Son Fireworks That Set 2 Homes On Fire

OAN’s Abril Elfi
A Long Island man has been arrested and charged after a firework he gave his 11-year-old son caused two house fires.
On July 4th, 33-year-old Karamjit Singh allegedly gave the child the fireworks outside his Levittown home and instructed him to light them.
The police stated that it malfunctioned and ignited a detached shed, which became engulfed in flames.
According to the police, the fire reached Singh’s house as well as a neighbor’s house. Authorities say both houses sustained significant damage.
At the time of the incident, no one was inside the neighbor’s home, and no injuries were reported.
Neighbors reported that a single mother who was renting a part of the Singhs’ house also had to flee for her life.
Singh faces charges for numerous offenses involving fireworks, reckless endangerment, child endangerment, and arson.
Singh entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment and was freed without posting bail on Friday.
