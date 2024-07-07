Man Arrested After Giving His Son Fireworks That Set 2 Homes On Fire

(Photo via; Nassau County Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:05 PM – Sunday, July 7, 2024

A Long Island man has been arrested and charged after a firework he gave his 11-year-old son caused two house fires.

On July 4th, 33-year-old Karamjit Singh allegedly gave the child the fireworks outside his Levittown home and instructed him to light them.

The police stated that it malfunctioned and ignited a detached shed, which became engulfed in flames.

According to the police, the fire reached Singh’s house as well as a neighbor’s house. Authorities say both houses sustained significant damage.

At the time of the incident, no one was inside the neighbor’s home, and no injuries were reported.

Neighbors reported that a single mother who was renting a part of the Singhs’ house also had to flee for her life.

Singh faces charges for numerous offenses involving fireworks, reckless endangerment, child endangerment, and arson.

Singh entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment and was freed without posting bail on Friday.

