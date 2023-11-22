Target Accused Of ‘Sexualizing’ The Christmas Holiday With ‘Pride Santa’

A shopper walks through the parking lot of a Target store December 2, 2004 in Rosemont, Illinois. Several major national retailers have banned Salvation Army bell ringers including Target stores. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:25 AM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Target is facing criticism once more, but this time for apparently “sexualizing” Christmas by releasing an LGBTQ+ holiday decoration collection, which includes a “Pride Santa” and a “Pride Christmas Nutcracker Figure.”

Advertisement

Target has been facing backlash yet again from customers for creating a holiday decoration line that is centered around LGBTQ+ themed merchandise, and many have claimed that the store is now attempting to “sexualize” Christmas.

In Target’s LGBTQ+ holiday collection, one item depicts a “Pride Santa” and another is described as a “Pride Christmas Nutcracker Figure.”

While the “Pride Santa” displays St. Nicholas holding the rainbow Pride flag, the Nutcracker figurine is holding what the company refers to as a “progress” flag, which combines the rainbow LGBTQ+ flag with other colors that are meant to symbolism transgenderism and people of color (POC) in an effort to virtue signal to progressive buyers.

Additionally, there is now a “Love is Love” ornament that is available for purchase.

Last week, Fox News host Jesse Watters said that Target’s newly released holiday decorations were “sexualizing Christmas for children.”

“Target outdid itself this year for Christmas,” a user with the name “End Wokeness” said on X, formerly Twitter, posting photos of the ornaments on store shelves.

The account also featured a Pride nutcracker figurine holding a “progress” Pride flag while wearing a rainbow hat. Purchasing these seasonal products is a great way for customers to “show [your] love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community,” according to Target’s merchandise description.

As of Wednesday, both items are still up for sale on Target’s website.

Target encountered a decline in sales earlier this year when customers boycotted the store for “stocking Pride month merchandise and transgender-friendly swimwear.”

The backlash caused Target’s market value to drop by a whopping $14 billion by August. It represented the retailer’s lowest stock price in nearly three years. Before the controversy, the company had the progressive merchandise positioned by the front entrance for its Pride collections and now these items are typically located in less visible sections of the store.

A number of Target employees across the country have also spoken to reporters and claimed that they have received threats from irate parents while on the job, accusing them of participating in liberal programming and indoctrination.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!