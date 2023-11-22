Hall & Oates Drama: Daryl Sues John, Gets Restraining Order

(L-R) Daryl Hall and John Oates of Hall & Oates perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

OAN's Brooke Mallory

11:55 AM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

The well-known musical duo Hall & Oates are now embroiled in a legal dispute.

On November 16th, Daryl Hall, 77, filed a lawsuit against his musical collaborator, John Oates, 75, requesting a restraining order.

During the mid-1970s through the 1980s, the American pop, rock, and R&B group formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and released a number of hit songs, such as “Rich Girl,” “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” and “Maneater.”

In Nashville Chancery Court, Hall filed the lawsuit, which addresses “contract/debt,” according to online court records. Since the case is still sealed, the specifics of the disagreement are currently unknown.

Hall filed a motion for a temporary restraining order in addition to the lawsuit, and on November 17th, it was granted. On Monday, Oates and his trust received a summons.

According to their website, the two met while they were both students at Philadelphia’s Temple University. They have collaborated on 21 albums.

Hall & Oates were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 and officially sworn into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Although they never formally split up, the two have both pursued solo careers and are currently on separate tours.

“Life changed, everything changed,” Hall said. “I’m more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John.”

“That takes me back to what I was saying about duos. I had to say, ‘And so is John.’ I couldn’t just say what I think; I had to add what he thinks. That’s the f**ked up part of being a duo,” he continued saying.

Additionally, Hall seemed to openly criticize Oates when he appeared on Bill Maher’s podcast, “Club Random.”

“You think John Oates is my partner? He’s my business partner,” he said last year. “He’s not my creative partner.”

