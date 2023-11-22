U.S.-Canada Border Closes Rainbow Bridge After Car Explosion

The Rainbow Bridge crosses from the United States (L), into Canada near the Niagara Falls on June 4, 2013 at Niagara Falls, New York. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:18 AM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

A car has exploded near the United States and Canada border, prompting officials to close it until further notice.

The explosion has potentially claimed the lives of two people, according to one source who spoke to reporters.

On Wednesday, all four of Western New York’s international border crossings between the United States and Canada were closed due to a “vehicle explosion” at the Rainbow Bridge that. Sources say at least two people have died.

The FBI Buffalo Field Office stated that the situation is “very fluid.”

Additionally, incoming reports say that the vehicle had crashed into a border checkpoint at high speeds, causing it to catch on fire and then explode.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls. The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. This situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

Aaron Ferguson, the public information officer for the city of Niagara Falls, stated that a vehicle was trying to enter the U.S. side of the border.

“We don’t really know too much – just that there was a vehicle trying to come into the U.S. and they shut down both sides of the bridge,” Ferguson said.

The technology coalition states that the collision caused the bridge to be closed at 11:51 a.m., and videos circulating on social media showed flames and haze surrounding the bridge.

This is a breaking story. Check back for update.

