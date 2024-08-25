Sydney: 4 Injured, Including Police Officer, In Stabbing 

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:20 PM – Sunday, August 25, 2024

Several people, including a police officer, have been wounded during a stabbing in Sydney, Australia.

On Sunday morning, police were called to an intersection in Engadine, Australia, following a crash.

When police arrived at the scene they reportedly saw a 55-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds.

Authorities later took the man into custody, having to use a taser during the arrest.

According to authorities, a male police officer’s left wrist sustained a “serious” wound during the interaction.

The woman, a passenger in the car that crashed, was discovered with multiple stab wounds, according to the police.

Police said it was unclear what role the fourth person played in the incident, despite the fact that they were also injured.

All four people were treated at the scene and the incident is still being investigated.

