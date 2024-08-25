N.Y: 5 Dead In Murder-Suicide 

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:14 PM – Sunday, August 25, 2024

Five people have been killed during a murder-suicide in Long Island, New York.

Advertisement

According to the Nassau County Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on Wyoming Avenue on Sunday in response to a report of gunfire.

Police said that when they got to the scene, they discovered a man outside the house with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Four more victims were discovered inside the house.

According to police, all five of the victims were declared dead at the scene.

CBS News reported that neighbors said the man who was found dead had lived at the home of the crime his entire life. They also stated the man had mental health issues and occasional outbursts.

Neighbors said that the man and his siblings were trying to decide what to do with the house after his mother, 95, passed away a few days ago.

“He just snapped, I think, because … his mom left the house, and the four siblings … they were gonna sell the house. And he’s lived there his whole life and he really needed support, emotional support. And I think he just, he snapped,” neighbor Wendy Paisler said.

Although they have not yet disclosed a reason for the shooting or verified the identities of the victims, police have stated that the community is not in danger and the shooting was isolated.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!