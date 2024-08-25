Secret Service Suspends Protection For RFK Jr. Following The Suspension Of His Campaign

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in Phoenix, Arizona, August 23, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:20 PM – Sunday, August 25, 2024

The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) has decided to take away Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‘s protection following him suspending his campaign.

Kennedy’s press secretary spoke with CBS News on Sunday saying that “Mr. Kennedy no longer has USSS.”

Following the failed attempt on taking former President Donald Trump’s life, 78, last month, President Joe Biden, 81, had directed the protective agency to provide security for Kennedy, 70.

For months, Kennedy had both openly and privately pushed for Secret Service protection, citing a number of security concerns and implying that political reasons were to blame for the hold-up.

On Friday, Kennedy announced that even though he was suspending his candidacy he was not terminating it. He stated that he planned to remove his name off the ballot in about 10 battleground states and endorsed Trump.

The president, vice president, members of their immediate family, past presidents, foreign heads of state, former presidents’ children up to the age of 16, former first ladies, and prominent presidential contenders are all normally protected by the Secret Service.

It’s standard practice for the Secret Service to reduce, if not completely remove, protection when candidates withdraw.

