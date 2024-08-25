Seattle-Tacoma Airport Faces Delays Following ‘Possible Cyberattack’ 

(Photo by AARON SCHWARTZ/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:45 AM – Sunday, August 25, 2024

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is facing delays as a “possible cyberattack” is being investigated.

On Saturday, the Port of Seattle said that they were dealing with an “internet and web systems outage.”

In a statement, the international airport announced that the outages stemmed from a “possible cyberattack” at the Port of Seattle.

“Earlier this morning, the Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack,” authorities said. “The Port isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service.”

According to reports, as of 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, 247 flights had been delayed and six had been canceled.

The airport also said that they did not have an estimated time for when they would return to full operation capacities, however, they were working with authorities and partners to help those affected by the outage.

“We are working closely with appropriate authorities and partners to help travelers who may be impacted. If you are traveling today, please check with our airline partners for travel information and allow extra time to get to SEA and to your gate,” the airport said. “To help get through the airport easier, get your mobile boarding pass for your flight and any checked baggage through the airline apps before you get to SEA.”

