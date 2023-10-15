Suzanne Somers Dead At 76

Suzanne Somers attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:54 PM – Sunday, October 15, 2023

Suzanne Somers passed away only one day before her 77th birthday after a “protracted battle with cancer.”

R. Couri Hay, the actress’s longtime publicist, informed the press that she died early on Sunday morning at the age of 76.

It was not revealed what type of cancer Somers was battling most recently, however, her publicist mentioned that she had “survived an aggressive form of breast cancer,” and some surfacing reports have stated that it was in fact her breast cancer that came back.

Somers first rose to stardom as the “ditsy blonde” character on the sitcom Three’s Company before being fired for demanding equal pay with the show’s male lead.

She subsequently amassed a fortune in the health and diet industry, most notably through the ThighMaster exercise machine.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan [Hamel], her son, Bruce, and her immediate family… “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Hay also mentioned that Somers’ family had intended to get together on Monday for her birthday, the day she would have turned 77. The publicist concluded his statement, explaining that the burial will take place later this week while the memorial is scheduled for the following month.

According to an anonymous friend of the Three’s Company actress, she passed away next to her husband, Hamel.

“She died in her new ‘all-green home’ in Palm Springs in her sleep with her loving husband by her side,” they said.

