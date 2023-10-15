N.J. Lawmaker Attempts Closing Down Pro-Life Pregnancy Clinics

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:10 PM – Sunday, October 15, 2023

Representative Josh Gottheimer has asserted that pro-life pregnancy centers are “brainwashing cult clinics” and he is now requesting to shut them all down.

Gottheimer (D-N.J.) posted a press release alleging that pro-life organizations engage in misleading activities. He also claimed that they promote harmful medical information, fail to provide prenatal care, and seek to “brainwash” women.

“Women go to these healthcare hoax clinics thinking they will get real medical help, but instead they are greeted by people with no medical background whose goal is to brainwash women with their own ideological agenda,” Gottheimer said. “We need to do everything we can to shut down these brainwashing cult clinics. We need to stop the fake programming they’re pushing.”

Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center and the New Jersey Consortium of Pregnancy Centers have come out with a joint statement in response to the representative’s comments, expressing that they are “outraged by the inflammatory, false comments made against them.”

Debbie Provencher, executive director of Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center in New Jersey, told reporters that they provide essential support for women and couples facing unexpected pregnancies.

“For four decades, Lighthouse has provided free, confidential services in Northern New Jersey to women and couples facing unexpected pregnancies, and essential support to underserved parents caring for newborns,” Provencher said. “As I observed the press conference held by U.S. Rep. Gottheimer, it was evident that he was supplied with inaccurate and misleading information, we are saddened that the beautiful generosity and sacrificial service of Lighthouse supporters – constituents of the congressman’s district who donate time and money to assist parents they will never meet – were so mischaracterized.”

The NJ Consortium of Pregnancy Centers also provides free consultations, medical confirmation of pregnancy, services by qualified medical experts, and parental preparation with assistance to women suffering unexpected pregnancies.

Provencher maintained that she would “welcome” the chance to speak with Gottheimer in order to answer any questions or concerns he may have regarding the centers.

