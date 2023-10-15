Afghanistan Hit By 3rd Earthquake In A Week

Afghan residents clear the debris of houses that were damaged in a series of earthquakes, in Injil district of Herat province on October 15, 2023. (Photo by MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP via Getty Images)

5:23 PM – Sunday, October 15, 2023

Afghanistan was once again struck by an earthquake, the third one to affect the country this week.

On Sunday, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit western Afghanistan after thousands of people were killed and entire towns were recently destroyed in the same area by violent quakes and aftershocks.

According to Save the Children, four people have died so far and 153 people have been injured and are currently being treated at Herat Regional Hospital.

Rabat Sangi’s Baloch district has crumbled.

Several villages have also been destroyed. However, fewer casualties were reported by authorities than the previous quakes. The October 7th earthquakes had destroyed entire communities in Herat, making it one of the most damaging quakes in the nation’s recent history.

According to United Nations officials, more than 90% of those killed a week ago were women and children.

The initial quake, multiple aftershocks, and a second 6.3-magnitude quake on Wednesday destroyed towns, destroyed hundreds of mud-brick structures that were unable to withstand such force. Schools, health clinics, and other village amenities were also destroyed, officials say.

Survivors are now reportedly trying to cope with the loss of family members, destroyed homes, and structures. Sympathetic volunteers have also come to scour the debris and help build mass graves.

