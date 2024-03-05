Steve Garvey Advances to November Elections

Steve Garveyattends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

8:55 PM – Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Steve Garvey and Adam Schiff, contenders for the vacant Senate seat, have progressed to the November election to vie for the position of California’s newest Senator.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, voters advanced Garvey and Schiff (D-Calif.) to the General Election. The race was called when Schiff received 36.9% of the vote while Garvey had 29.6% of the total vote.

More than 30 candidates appeared on the ballot to be the newest senator. Representatives that lost to newcomer Garvey included Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Eric Early (R-Calif.).

The seat that Garvey and Schiff are running for was occupied by the late Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for three decades. She passed away on September 29th, 2023.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!