Nikki Haley Scrapes A Win In Vermont

OAN’s Sophia Flores

8:30 PM – Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Nikki Haley has won the Vermont Republican primary.

In a close race, Haley (S.C.) had 34,480 votes, or 50.3% while 45th President Donald Trump received 31,390 votes, or 45.8%.

Those results are with 99% of the total vote in.

Despite losing to Trump in every other state that voted on Super Tuesday, the Former UN Ambassador has yet to drop out of the race. The only other state that she has won this election cycle was Washington, D.C..

17 delegates were up for grabs in The Green Mountain State.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

