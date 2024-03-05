Biden Loses American Samoa Presidential Caucus

U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter and departing the White House on February 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:55 PM – Tuesday, March 5, 2024

President Joe Biden has lost the American Samoa presidential caucus to his challenger Jason Palmer.

According to the Associated Press, Biden was defeated in the tiny U.S. territory in the South Pacific on Super Tuesday.

Palmer, a Baltimore-based investor, had 51 votes in his name while Biden only had 40.

There were six delegates up for grabs in the territory.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

