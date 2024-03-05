2024 Super Tuesday GOP Primary Results

A voter casts their votes at a polling station in Nashville, Tennessee on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Americans from 15 states and one territory vote simultaneously on “Super Tuesday,” a campaign calendar milestone expected to leave Donald Trump a hair’s breadth from securing the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP)

OAN Newsroom

LAST UPDATED 4:40 PM PST –Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Results:

Advertisement

Alabama:

Arkansas:

California:

Colorado:

Maine:

Massachusetts:

Minnesota:

North Carolina: Donald Trump (1,119) – 0.2% in

Oklahoma:

Tennessee:

Texas:

Utah:

Vermont:

Virginia: Donald Trump (110,469 votes) – 19% in

Delegate Count:

Donald Trump: 273 delegates

Nikki Haley: 43 delegates

All of the individual country results are according to NBC News.

All of the total vote results and the delegate count are according to the Associated Press.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

