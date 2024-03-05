2024 Super Tuesday GOP Caucus Results

OAN Newsroom
LAST UPDATED 6:56 PM PST –Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Results:
Advertisement
Alaska:
American Samoa: Jason Palmer (51 votes)
Utah:
Delegate Count:
Donald Trump: 273 delegates
Nikki Haley: 43 delegates
All of the individual State and Territory results are according to the Associated Press
All of the total vote results and the delegate count are according to the Associated Press.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts