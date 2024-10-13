SpaceX Launches Starship Rocket, Makes Successful Test Flight  

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
8:50 AM – Sunday, October 13, 2024
SpaceX has successfully launched their Starship rocket catching the returning booster back, splashing-down in the Indian Ocean.
On Sunday, the Starship, which has been designed to carry astronauts to the moon by 2026, was launched and separated from its Falcon Super Heavy rocket booster in a successful test flight.
The booster then came back down to earth and was caught by “Mechazilla arms” at SpaceX’s Starbase in Texas.
“Are you kidding me?” SpaceX’s Dan Huot observed with excitement from near the launch site. “I am shaking right now.”
The starship then fell into the Indian Ocean after making a trip around the Earth.
