Shooting Near Tennessee State University During Homecoming Celebration Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Wounded

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:06 AM – Sunday, October 13, 2024

A shootout near Tennessee State University (TSU) left one dead and nine others injured, as crowds were gathering for the school’s homecoming celebration.

The shooting took place prior to the school’s football game against Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, which claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and injured others, including two 12-year-olds as well as a 14-year-old.

“Multiple victims have been injured following a shooting on Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue North,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced. “The scene is secure and victims are at area hospitals.”

The juveniles injured suffered non-critical injuries and were transported to a local children’s hospital.

It is currently unclear what caused the violent exchange, only that Metro Nashville Police Commander, Anthony McClain, stated that the shooting did not appear to be connected to any of the university activities.

“It’s unfortunate that a few folks ruined it for everybody,” McClain stated. “We have to come to a point to stop this violence.”

Additionally, Nashville Police spokesperson, Don Aaron, added that the positioning of the shell casings reveal that the gunfire was exchanged from across a street.

The Nashville Fire Department was already on site as they were participating in homecoming festivities.

“As that gunfire erupted, our crews were right here where that occurred,” stated Nashville Fire Department spokesperson, Kendra Loney.

Loney continued, recounting the experiences of the firefighters on site directly after the shooting.

“Our personnel recounted to me some moments where they ripped off their belts and did things like, use those as tourniquets, because they did not have their medical bags with them,” Loney added.

Nashville Police spokesperson, Brooke Reese, added that authorities believe some of the victims getting treatments at a local hospital “are also suspected to have been involved in the gunfire.”

An update by TSU posted to social media reveals that there are currently two suspects involved in the shooting, as the first is described as a “Male, Black, wearing a green top and pants,” and the second suspect described as a “Male, Black, wearing a black and white top with jeans; possibly in a Ford Fusion.”

