Dennis Quaid Rallies For Trump In California, Tells Crowd It’s ‘Time To Pick A Side’

Actor Dennis Quaid speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:47 AM – Sunday, October 13, 2024

Movie Star Dennis Quaid made an appearance during former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday, telling the crowd it is “time to pick a side.”

Advertisement

During the rally, Quaid addressed the deep blue state crowd in Coachella, California.

“God bless you. God bless America. I’m here today to tell you that it’s time to pick a side,” Quaid said on stage. “Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution? Or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order? Or wide open borders? Which is it? Because it’s time to pick a side.”

Quaid continued stating that he played President Ronald Reagan, his “favorite president of the 20th century,” in the 2024 movie “Reagan.”

He then began to draw parallels between the political landscape when Reagan was first elected and the present.

“It’s amazing how the issues of the 1980 election are very similar to what they are today,” he said, recalling the record high inflation back then, as well as the Iranian hostages.

“We were a nation in decline. That’s what they told us. Ronald Reagan came along and said, ‘no, we’re not a nation in decline.’ We’re going there. And we followed him,” Quaid said, pointing upwards. “The same with Trump, with President Trump. My favorite president of the 21st century.”

Quaid recalled that when he voted for Reagan, he had gone home to his roommate in Los Angeles at the time, who asked him who he voted for and told Quaid, “You are kicked out of the hippies.”

“I’m gonna ask you a question that Reagan asked America back then, and I think it’s the question that got him elected. Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Quaid said.

“Four years ago, under President Trump, we had energy,” he said. “We were an energy independent nation. We had cheap gas. We were actually exporting oil to our allies and our friends. Today, Putin is making money hand over fist, selling oil that he uses to pay for his Soviet-style comeback war that he has with Ukraine, and while we’re shutting down our pipelines over here and capping our wells, and begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to ‘pretty please, will you please sell us some oil? We’re kind of short right now.'”

He then continued stating how when Trump left office, inflation was low and there was “peace in the Middle East,” crediting Trump as having been “right on the verge of accomplishing the Abraham Accords,” making peace between Israel and Arab nations.

“Iran was bankrupt,” Quaid continued. “They weren’t able to give weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah. And look at where we are today. We basically funded that war. Four years ago, we had a secure border. We were on our way to even doing more and having a wall. That’s what a nation is. It has a wall.… But I guess it’s like voter I.D. you don’t need it in this country for some reason.”

Quaid concluded his speech with a story about his housekeeper Josie who was in the United States illegally for more than a decade using her sister’s identification. In 2016 when Trump was elected as president, Josie told Quaid she “was in fear that she was going to be sent back to her country.”

“I told her, I said, ‘Josie, no, you’re not. That’s not what he’s talking about. He wants people to come here the right way, I’m going to become your sponsor,'” he said. “And so we started it. Right now she has her green card today, and she so wants to get her citizenship before so she can vote for Donald Trump.”

“So like I said, people, it’s time to pick a side. Who are you going to pick? God bless you,” Quaid concluded.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!