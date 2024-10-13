High School Athlete Dead, Collapses After Crossing Half-Marathon Finish Line

Frog Hill Half Marathon

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:07 PM – Sunday, October 13, 2024

A Missouri high school athlete died at 18-years-old after collapsing at the finish line of a half marathon.

The family of Rudy “Junior” Zevallos, announced his passing after his “body temperature reached a fatal level and his heart stopped.”

On October 5th, after collapsing at the finish line of the 13-mile Frog Hill Half Marathon, Zevallos was rushed to the hospital.

“Junior was a remarkable friend, student, brother, and son,” his family wrote on GoFundMe of the teen, who ran track, played football and wrestled. “He was driven by a competitive spirit and a relentless determination to not just complete but master any and all challenges.”

“Junior immersed himself in the study of the Bible, mastering the knowledge of investing, and devouring self-improvement books. He was always striving to become the absolute best version of himself,” his family said. “If not at school, hiking with his girlfriend, Olivia, or serving up coffee in the 7Brew drive-thru, Junior invested his free time in his friends, family, and his hobbies.” Zevallos was a senior at Lebanon High School. The district released a statement following his passing.

“This is a very difficult time for our school community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss,” the district said.

In a final note on Zevallos’ GoFundMe, his relatives highlighted the teen’s goals for the race.

“I would like to make a final note that I know Junior would want everyone to know,” a relative wrote in the fundraiser. “His goal was to complete the marathon in under two hours. He completed it in an hour and fifty-eight minutes.”

Zevallos is survived by his mother, his father, two older sisters and a future brother-in-law.

