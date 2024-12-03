Source: Zuckerberg Wants ‘Active Role’ In Shaping Trump Tech Policy

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, testifies during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis” in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:17 AM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024

A Meta executive has claimed that CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to play an “active role” in shaping tech regulations under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Meta’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, also stated that the social media giant “overdid it a bit” while moderating pandemic-related content.

“Zuckerberg is aiming to have an active role in the debates that any administration needs to have about maintaining America’s leadership in the technological sphere,” Clegg said during a Monday press briefing, according to the Financial Times.

“U.S. leadership on tech issues is tremendously important given all the geostrategic uncertainties around the world, and particularly the pivotal role that AI will play,” Clegg added.

Clegg also added that the CEO wants Meta’s efforts “to improve the precision and accuracy with which we act on our rules” to be “an area of ongoing focus” at the company.

“We’re acutely aware — because users quite rightly raised their voice and complained about this — that we sometimes over enforce, we make mistakes and we remove or restrict innocuous or innocent content,” Clegg said.

The president-elect has previously noted that he opposed the idea of banning China-owned TikTok, in part since it would “make Facebook bigger.”

In August, Zuckerberg admitted that the Biden administration had pressured Facebook to censor content related to COVID-19 and vaccines throughout 2021 — including lighthearted memes and satirical posts.

Last Week, the Meta CEO also met with Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

