The Fight For American Sovereignty In Steel

A worker is surrounded by sparks from molten steel flowing into casts at the TAMCO steel mini mill on October 4, 2002 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Guest Commentary – Brian Taef

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

As our nation stands at the crossroads of economic sovereignty and foreign dependence, the proposed merger between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel (USS) is not just a business deal—it is a clarion call for preserving American industrial might against foreign adversaries. This merger is a paramount strategic necessity to thwart the rising shadow of Chinese economic aggression and to secure the bedrock of America’s manufacturing prowess: our steel industry.

Advertisement

Failure is not an option. The collapse of this deal would signal to the world that America is retreating, leaving our gates wide open to Chinese dominance in steel production. It would mark a surrender of more than just market shares; it would be a forfeiture of our national security, economic independence, and the American way of life. Such an outcome would devastate our industrial landscape, which relies on high-quality, reliably sourced steel to build everything from infrastructure to military hardware. We must not and will not cede this ground.

Our adversaries are not idle. China, with its state-backed enterprises, has long manipulated steel markets, drowning the world in cheap, substandard materials. This strategy is no mere economic tactic—it’s an act of geopolitical warfare, aiming to weaken American industrial capabilities and erode our national security. The Nippon-USS merger is a countermeasure, essential for buffering our defenses against such economic incursions. It ensures that we are not just participants in the global steel market but dominant leaders, dictating terms and setting benchmarks. As we strengthen our domestic production capabilities, we also diminish our reliance on unpredictable foreign suppliers, tightening our national security and ensuring that our military and infrastructure have access to the best resources made on American soil.

This merger transcends typical corporate gains; it revitalizes entire communities across our heartland—regions that have felt the harsh sting of industrial decline. By supporting this deal, we are injecting hope and capital into our Rust Belt, reigniting furnaces that have cooled in the shadow of Chinese competition. We are talking about good-paying, dignified jobs that can support American families, uphold community values, and reinforce the fabric of our society. The ripple effects of this merger will be felt not just in the steel mills of Pennsylvania and Indiana but throughout the entire U.S. economy. It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to not only sustain but also enhance the American industrial spirit. This is the path to a robust and resilient economic future—one forged in steel and steeped in the unyielding American resolve to never bend nor break under foreign pressure.

In embracing this merger, we are not just making a business decision; we are making a statement to the world that America is back in the driver’s seat. We are reclaiming our industrial autonomy, protecting our economic borders, and securing a future where American industries flourish under the banner of freedom and fairness. Let this merger then be a rally to all who cherish our national sovereignty: Stand firm with USS, stand strong with Nippon Steel, and stand proud with American steel.

Brian Taef is the Chief Executive Officer of US Millennials, Inc., where he leads the organization’s vision to empower the millennial generation through innovation, strategic partnerships, and impactful advocacy. Previously, he served as Managing Partner at Tenaz Consulting and Strategic Political Management, specializing in political campaign strategy, public messaging, and organizational growth. As a veteran of the Texas Army National Guard, Brian brings a unique combination of discipline, entrepreneurial expertise, and strategic insight to his work.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

Advertisements below

Share this post!