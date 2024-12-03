Mark Cuban And NBA’s Charles Barkley Insist They Could Take Back The White House In 2028 Election

Business entrepreneur Mark Cuban walks to board Air Force Two as he travels to campaign with Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 17, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:07 AM – Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Billionaire Mark Cuban floated the idea of running for president alongside NBA legend Charles Barkley on the same ticket after insisting they are both “somebody America needs.”

The Dallas Mavericks’ minority owner appeared on “The Steam Room” with Ernie Johnson and Barkley last week, when Johnson asked Cuban whether having the NBA great on the ticket with him would make the decision to run for president guaranteed after all.

Cuban claimed to like the idea, and Barkley even took it a step further.

“We’d win. We’d definitely win,” the NBA Hall of Famer asserted.

Analysts from both sides of the political aisle have highlighted the seemingly open field on the Democrat side, at least in terms of running for president in 2028, following the party’s losses in the presidential, House, and Senate elections.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro have all been among the top names for the next ticket as well.

“Yes, we would win running away,” Cuban declared of a ticket with Barkley. “No question about it.”

Before election day, Cuban came out attacking Trump in the final days. He said on “The View” that Trump was “never seen around strong, intelligent women ever.” However, he later admitted that those remarks were a mistake, as it came right before President Joe Biden began calling Trump supporters “garbage,” stooping to an immature level.

In a turn of events, after Trump won the 2024 election, Cuban shared a series of congratulatory posts on X.

“Congrats @realDonald Trump. You won fair and square,” Cuban posted on X shortly after Pennsylvania was called in the Republican nominee’s favor, leaving little path to victory for Harris. “Congrats to @ElonMusk as well. #Godspeed,” Cuban added.

“If Trump wins, last time when he won, he asked me to help on health care, on PPE [personal protective equipment], I sat with [ex-White House aide] Peter Navarro and helped him come up with a mask company and helped them grow. That was all domestic production. I’ll do the same thing. I’m America first,” Cuban said on CNBC.

Furthermore, Cuban later deleted his posts on X that were in support of Harris.

