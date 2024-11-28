Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Meets With Trump At Mar-a-Lago 

L| U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) R| Mark Zuckerberg, head of US tech giant Meta. (Photo by STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:12 AM – Thursday, November 28, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has met with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller confirmed the meeting during an episode of “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News Channel.

“Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a participant in this change that we’re seeing all around America, all around the world with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading,” Miller said to guest host Brian Kilmeade. “Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity.”

Miller also stated that Zuckerberg “has his own interests,” but sees the president-elect’s second term as a chance at “national renewal.”

“Mark, obviously, he has his own interests, and he has his own company, and he has his own agenda,” Miller said. “But he’s made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under President Trump’s leadership.”

In July, the tech CEO praised Trump for his response to the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most bada – things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg told Bloomberg, just days after the shooting took place.

“On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy,” he added.

Zuckerberg’s Visit to Mar-a-Lago is not the Facebook founder’s first encounter with the Republican leader. In August, Trump told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo that Zuckerberg called him to apologize for an error.

“So, Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me two times. He called me after the event and he said that was really amazing,” Trump said during an Aug. 1 “Mornings with Maria” interview on FOX Business. “It was really brave.”

“And he actually announced that he’s not going to support a Democrat because he can’t because he respected me for what I did that day,” the Republican continued. “I think what I did… to me, was a normal response.”

Trump also stated that Zuckerberg apologized after Facebook mislabeled a photo of him that went viral.

